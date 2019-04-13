Lakers Coaching News: Elton Brand, 76ers Will ‘Honor’ Potential Request To Interview Monty Williams

With no president of basketball operations, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly will conduct the team’s coaching search.

Shortly after the Lakers reportedly fired head coach Luke Walton, former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams emerged as frontrunners.

As the Lakers reportedly will not interview former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd or former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson, it appears to be a two-man race.

While the Lakers have not reached out yet, Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand will honor any potential requests, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Sixers GM Elton Brand says the Lakers or any other team hasn’t reached out about Monty Williams yet but, “I’m sure they will.” Brand says they will “honor” the request to speak to Williams should it come, citing the other PHI assistants (Pierce, Lange) that recently got HC gigs — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 13, 2019

With no potential roadblocks from the 76ers, Williams would be an intriguing option as the team’s next head coach. Along with working with James on Team USA, the 47-year-old also previously coached Anthony Davis for three seasons.

In order for the Lakers to have any success, the reality is James will have to buy into the team’s new head coach and he has prior relationships with both.