Lakers Co-Owner Jesse Buss Partners With Hashtag Lunchbag For Backpack Giveaway At Vox Collegiate School

Los Angeles Lakers co-owner and director of scouting/assistant general manager Jesse Buss recently partnered with Hashtag Lunchbag to give back to the community and bring awareness to Vox Collegiate, a middle school set to open this fall.

Together with Hashtag Lunchbag founder Ajay Relañ, Buss hosted an event at The Parlor where they stuffed backpacks with school supplies and inspirational messages to help motivate students for the start of a new school year.

Buss and Relañ then surprised students by hand-delivering the backpacks at the charter school in Los Angeles. The initiative is one of importance to Buss, as education is an area he and his late father value tremendously.

Moreover, Buss is hoping to raise awareness for Vox Collegiate, which houses students sixth through 12th grade and is still enrolling for the sixth and seventh grades.

The college prep school was founded by TyAnthony Davis. A Fresno, Calif., native and graduate of Yale University, Davis began his teaching career in Las Vegas.

His Vox Collegiate school focuses on teaching academics and also skills that students will need to be successful in any career. Students will be given courses on communication and evaluation, and classes are offered on speech, social advocacy, community engagement and more.

For more information on Vox Collegiate, click here.

