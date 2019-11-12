Lakers Close Out Suns Behind Kyle Kuzma’s Back-To-Back Three-Pointers

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best shooting teams in the NBA and it was on display early as they managed to knock down several jumpers, including a pair of three-pointers that gave them an early lead. However, Anthony Davis answered with a lob over Ricky Rubio and then blocking Kelly Oubre led to a LeBron James fastbreak layup.

Rajon Rondo finally made his 2019-20 NBA season debut and immediately assisted on a Kyle Kuzma three-pointer. Phoenix’s offense continued to roll thanks to some hot shooting from behind the arc, but Kuzma got it going driving to the basket and narrowed the Los Angeles deficit to only three.

Rubio has always seemingly had his way with the Lakers offensively and he was once again the catalyst for them as he scored a couple of baskets while also nicely setting up his teammates. James and Dwight Howard responded by getting down to the paint and converting on some easy looks.

The Lakers have been susceptible all season to stretch bigs and the Suns took advantage by letting Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric pick-and-pop for threes that opened up the floor. Los Angeles responded by force-feeding their bigs in the post which worked as the Lakers would go into the half up by two.

JaVale McGee opened up the third quarter scoring for the purple and gold as he scored nine of the team’s first eleven nine points. However, the two teams then proceeded to trade baskets as they each conceded drives to the rim and open perimeter shots.

Defense was optional for the remainder of the period as Los Angeles and Phoenix seemed to generate almost any look they wanted every time down the floor. Late in the third, Davis asked out of the game as he apparently injured his rib area after finishing a fastbreak dunk off a turnover but the Lakers would head into the fourth with a three-point lead.

Much like the previous quarter, the two teams continued to score at will as neither defense had much of an answer. Fortunately for the Lakers, Davis was able to come back into the game and promptly knocked down his first three of the night.

The Suns seemed to capture the late-game momentum after an 8-0 run, but James and Kuzma hit three consecutive triples to put the Lakers back up seven.

Phoenix was eventually forced to foul near the end and Los Angeles would escape with the 123-115 win.