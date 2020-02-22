Lakers-Clippers Postponed Game Rescheduled For April 9 At Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers officially have their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers rescheduled for April 9 during the 2019-20 NBA season.

The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 28 but was postponed due to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

The league had been taking their time in an attempt to find a date that worked for both teams as well as the Staples Center.

Because of this change to the schedule, two other Lakers games have been rescheduled as well and both the Lakers and Clippers will be playing three games in three nights.

The Lakers originally had a game on April 9 against the Golden State Warriors. That game will now take place on April 7 at 7:00 P.M. PT at Staples Center.

Because of that switch, the Lakers will now take on the Chicago Bulls on April 8 at 7:30 P.M. PT instead of the original date, which was April 7.

For those who have tickets to any of the three games, the Lakers will be honoring those purchased tickets based on the opponent, not on the date. This means that if tickets were purchased to the April 9 meeting with the Warriors, those tickets will be valid on April 7 when they play the Warriors. They will not be valid on April 9 against the Clippers.

This will be the NBA’s first set of three games in three nights since the 2015-16 Washington Wizards, who were forced to do so because of a blizzard postponing a game. The last time three games in three nights were pre-planned by the league was the 2011-12 season that was shortened to 66 games due to the lockout.

The Lakers, who currently hold a full five-game lead in the Western Conference standings, will hope to have the No. 1 seed locked up by the time this part of the schedule rolls around. This way, they will be able to rest players like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Danny Green, and others for at least one of the three games.