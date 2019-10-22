Lakers @ Clippers 10/22/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends For Opening Night

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-7 straight up and 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games against the L.A. Clippers. The Lakers are hoping to get the 2019-20 battle for Los Angeles off on the right foot with a win on Tuesday night in the two teams’ shared arena at Staples Center.

The Lakers are a 3.5-point “road” favorite on the NBA odds in their season opener at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The away team is a perfect 6-0 SU and ATS in the last six games between the Lakers and the Clippers.

Lakers at Clippers | OddsShark Matchup Report

After months of speculation as to what it would look like on the court, Lakers fans will finally get to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis in regular season action together. The two superstars have looked sharp together during the preseason, but the stakes will be considerably higher on Tuesday night against the Clippers, who enter the 2019-20 season as the favorites to win the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-4 SU and 8-2 ATS over their last 10 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Clippers had one heck of an offseason, winning the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes by signing the offseason’s most coveted free agent (besides the injured Kevin Durant). In addition to adding Leonard, Los Angeles made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Paul George.

Leonard and George had both previously been rumored as potential Lakers acquisitions, adding some extra intrigue to this cross-town rivalry. The Clippers ended last season on a 3-7 SU and ATS skid.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 226 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 4-1 in the Clippers’ last five home games against the Lakers.

With Kyle Kuzma out for the Lakers and Paul George out for the Clippers, neither of these teams will be at full strength in this season opener. But despite that fact, both will be looking to set the tone on this rivalry with a win. Three of the best players in the world will be on the court in this one with early bragging rights in Los Angeles on the line.

