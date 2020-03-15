Lakers, Clippers, Kings Partnering Up To Pay Staples Center Staff During Coronavirus Stoppage

The coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching effects on daily life that are unprecedented in the modern era.

To help decrease the spread of the highly contagious virus, every major American sports league suspended operations, including the 2019-20 NBA season.

While players and fans alike have been impacted by this, perhaps those facing the worst of it are arena employees. This includes ushers and security at Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Kings games. Those people, who work tirelessly to provide a safe environment for fans on gamedays, will be out of work for at least 30 days.

To combat this, the Lakers, Clippers, and Kings — the three main cohabitants of Staples Center — reportedly will be partnering up to provide financial compensation to those workers affected most by the suspensions, according to Kyle Goon of Orange County Register:

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings and AEG are finalizing details of a plan that would compensate the hundreds of part-time and contract workers who staff Staples Center’s biggest events. It’s a measure that could help allay concerns that the most vulnerable workers will keep a steady income during NBA, NHL and event shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to Staples Center employees, the Lakers and Clippers have assured that game-night team personnel such as announcers, statisticians, and dance teams will be compensated for the entire length of the hiatus:

It’s likely to cover event staff, such as ushers and security personnel who are well known at the arena for their red blazers. The Lakers and Clippers have also told game-night employees that they will continue to compensate them through the NBA hiatus. This includes employees such as team statisticians, announcers and dance teams. Both franchises have asked employees to work from home if possible.

It’s unclear at this point if the NBA suspension will last just the minimum 30 days or if it will go longer. However, there is comfort in knowing that workers will not be left hanging during such a troubling time.

In addition, these three teams stepping up and making this statement before players on any of those teams had to sends another strong message. Hopefully, all major sports leagues will see owners step up and do the same thing.