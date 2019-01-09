Lakers Beat Pistons As Kyle Kuzma Scores Career-High 41 Points, Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram Have All-Around Performances

With Kyle Kuzma leading the way in scoring, Lonzo Ball in playmaking and Brandon Ingram on the glass, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons, 113-100, to notch a second consecutive win.

Kuzma had 10 of the Lakers’ first 16 points en route to finishing with a career-high 41. While he was scoring early, Kuzma’s three-point shot evaded him until he caught fire in the second half.

After trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Lakers mounted a 16-2 run in the second that led to them taking control. The Pistons cut into their deficit but the Lakers responded with another strong stretch to close out the first half with a 55-47 lead.

At the time, Kuzma paced the Lakers in scoring, Ball was leading in assists and Ingram had the most rebounds on the team. That trend carried into the second half, particularly Kuzma’s scoring as he poured in 22 points in the third.

If there was a criticism of Kuzma it was that his big night was coming without contributions in assists or rebounding. He addressed that in some part by pulling his first rebound more than halfway through the third quarter.

With Ball helping orchestrate, the Lakers bench played most of the fourth quarter and built up a lead that grew to as many as 20 points. He finished with a team-high 11 assists, and Ingram led Lakers starters with nine rebounds.

Michael Beasley celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring 19 points, with the bulk of it coming in the fourth quarter to ensure the Lakers maintained a comfortable lead.

