Lakers At Warriors 02/27/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-12 straight up and 5-9 against the spread in their last 14 road games against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers are more recently 2-1 SU and ATS in their last three road games at Golden State and will look to continue their trend in the right direction with a road win on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is an 11-point road favorite on the NBA odds in San Francisco at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last road game against Golden State on Feb. 8, the Lakers won 125-120 but failed to cover the spread as 14-point favorites.

Lakers at Warriors | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers improved to 6-0 SU over their last six games and to 4-1 ATS over their last five with a 118-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. LeBron James scored 40 points in the win and is averaging 33.3 points per game over his last four games.

Los Angeles will have to do without him against the Warriors, however, as the Lakers All-Star will sit out of this game with a sore groin.

Through their first 28 road games of 2019-20, the Lakers are 23-5 SU and 15-13 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Golden State lost to the Sacramento Kings 112-94 on Tuesday night, marking the team’s third straight defeat by 14 points or more. The Warriors have gone 0-7 SU and 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall and just 1-12 SU and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games at home.

At 12-46 SU and 27-30-1 ATS, Golden State has the NBA’s worst record by a comfortable margin this season. Steph Curry is expected to make his return to the lineup sometime in March, but the Warriors are still likely to finish the regular season as favorites to land the top overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Thursday night’s total is set at 225.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-2 in the last seven games between Los Angeles and Golden State.

Even without James, the Lakers should have no trouble at all in taking care of business against this depleted Warriors team. The only real question is whether or not they’ll be able to cover the spread, which they failed to do in their last visit to San Francisco.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.