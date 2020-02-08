Lakers At Warriors 02/08/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-12 straight up and 5-8 against the spread over their last 13 road games against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will try to buck this trend with a road win over Golden State on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a 13.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in San Francisco at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine games against the Warriors overall, the Lakers are 6-3 ATS.

Lakers at Warriors | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers fell to 2-3 SU and ATS over their last five games with a 121-111 loss at home to the Houston Rockets as 6-point favorites. Despite being at the center of many trade rumors, Los Angeles ultimately decided to stand pat and didn’t make any moves before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Los Angeles could still add some players in the buyout market or Darren Collison if he elects to return to the NBA; but as of right now, the Lakers are sticking with the team that has gone 38-12 SU and 26-23-1 ATS through its first 50 games of 2019-20.

In nine road games since Dec. 28, the Lakers are 7-2 SU and 6-3 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The trade rumors that have been swirling around the Warriors all season long did come true before the deadline as Golden State shipped D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that saw them acquire Andrew Wiggins and two draft picks.

Wiggins makes more sense as a long-term fit for Golden State than Russell did as it was unclear how he would fit in down the road when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are both healthy. Golden State’s new acquisition will likely make his debut against the Lakers for a Warriors team that is just 3-16 SU and 9-10 ATS over its last 19 games.

Saturday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 10-3 in the Lakers’ last 13 games.

While Golden State has enjoyed recent success at home against L.A., this season’s Warriors and Lakers teams are far different from the ones that have met in recent years. Los Angeles defeated Golden State 120-94 when these two teams last met in November, and it’s hard to see things going much differently this time around.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.