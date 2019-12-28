Lakers At Trail Blazers 12/28/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against the Portland Trail Blazers since going 0-16 SU and 3-13 ATS in their previous 16 games against them.

The Lakers hope to continue their recent success against the Trail Blazers with a road win on Saturday night. Los Angeles is a four-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Portland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In their last five trips to Portland, the Lakers are 4-1 ATS.

The Lakers jumped out to a 63-51 lead over the L.A. Clippers on Christmas Day, but a 35-point effort from Kawhi Leonard that included 11 points in the fourth quarter eventually led the Clippers to a 111-106 win.

With the loss, Los Angeles fell to 0-4 SU over its last four games and 0-6 ATS over its last six. LeBron James re-aggravated his groin against the Clippers and was originally expected to miss this game against Portland, but he has traveled with the team and will reportedly try to play through the injury.

In 17 road games this season, the Lakers are 14-3 SU and 8-9 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Carmelo Anthony’s solid play has continued into December as the power forward has averaged 15.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this month. Portland’s recent three-game win streak has given way to a two-game losing streak with back-to-back losses to New Orleans and Utah, dropping the team’s record to 9-6 SU and 6-8-1 ATS over its last 15 games.

The Trail Blazers are 4-1 SU and 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games at home.

Saturday night’s total is set at 223.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

James is a competitor who clearly refuses to take time off when he can play, but the Lakers need to be careful with how they handle their superstar as he lost significant time with a groin injury last season.

This matchup against Portland will be the first of a back-to-back with Dallas coming up, so expect Los Angeles to limit James’ minutes against the Trail Blazers or to give him the day off on Sunday so as not to push him too hard as he recovers.

