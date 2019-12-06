Lakers At Trail Blazers 12/06/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-17 straight up in their last 19 games against the Portland Trail Blazers and 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games against them. The Lakers have started turning their luck against the Trail Blazers around with wins in two of their last three meetings, and will try to continue that trend with another win on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a four-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Portland at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine road games against Portland, the Lakers are 1-8 SU.

Just about everything has been going right for the Lakers in 2019-20. They bounced back from a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks in style, defeating the Denver Nuggets 105-96 on the road on Tuesday night and following that up with a 121-96 road win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo each had 12 assists in the blowout over the Jazz, and Anthony Davis led the way on offense with 26 points in just 26 minutes of play.

The Lakers are now 10-0 SU and 6-4 ATS over their last 10 road games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. Their only road loss this season came in their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

After going 2-10 SU and 3-8-1 ATS over their previous 12 games, the Trail Blazers are finally getting things back on track with a 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS record over their last five games.

Portland’s desperation signing of Carmelo Anthony has actually worked out. The 35-year-old veteran has provided the Trail Blazers with a nice boost on offense from the power forward position with 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game through his first eight games. The Trail Blazers are 4-4 SU and 3-4-1 ATS at home this season.

Friday night’s total is set at 224 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-2 in Portland’s last six games.

For many basketball fans, seeing Carmelo Anthony back in action and playing well has been one of the highlights of the first quarter of this season. Lakers fans will probably be happy to see Carmelo Anthony again, too; as long as he’s on the losing end of this matchup.

