Lakers At Thunder 11/22/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After winning but failing to cover the spread against the Thunder in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Lakers will get another crack at breaking this ATS slump on the road on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Oklahoma City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers were 11-point favorites when they defeated the Thunder 112-107 at Staples Center.

Lakers at Thunder

LeBron James made history on Tuesday night in becoming the first player to record a triple-double against all 30 of the league’s teams, doing so with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

The final assist of the triple-double went to Anthony Davis, who threw it home and finished the night with 34 points and seven rebounds. While the Lakers didn’t cover the spread, they did improve the NBA’s best record to 12-2, and they extended their current winning streak to five games.

Since losing their season-opening road game against the L.A. Clippers, the Lakers are 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS on the road this season heading into this four-game road trip.

Dennis Schroder had himself a day coming off the bench for Oklahoma City, shooting 12-for-20 from the field and going 3-for-7 on three-point attempts to score 31 points against the Lakers’ vaunted defense on Tuesday night.

Danillo Gallinari also chipped in with 25 points to give Los Angeles a scare, but the Thunder ended up falling just a bit short. Now they will try to pull off the upset at home, where they are 5-3 SU and ATS through their first eight home games of 2019-20.

Friday night’s total is set at 211 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-2 in Oklahoma City’s last seven games, including Tuesday night’s OVER against the Lakers.

The game between these two teams in Los Angeles was a lot more fun than the 11-point spread would have indicated it should have been, pushing James and Davis to play 37 minutes each and to perform well to fend off the upset. A rematch in Oklahoma City should be a good encore.

