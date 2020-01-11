Lakers At Thunder 01/11/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 straight up in their last four games against the Oklahoma City Thunder but 0-3 against the spread in their last three games against them. The Lakers will try to earn a win and cover on the road against the Thunder on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a one-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Oklahoma City at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last seven games, the Lakers are 7-0 SU and 4-2-1 ATS.

With Anthony Davis out nursing an injured back, LeBron James stepped up with a sensational effort against the Dallas Mavericks. James recorded 35 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists in just 32 minutes as the Lakers rolled to a 129-114 win in Dallas on Friday.

Kyle Kuzma also chipped in 26 points in 34 minutes; these were the only two Lakers who played over 25 minutes in the blowout win. Los Angeles should be fairly fresh for the second night of their back-to-back against the Thunder.

In their last five games playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Lakers are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Before the season began, NBA experts were projecting Oklahoma City out to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Oddsmakers set their win total in 2019-20 at just over 30 wins. But with a 16-5 SU and ATS record over their last 21 games, the Thunder have the best record in the NBA since Thanksgiving and are currently sitting in a playoff spot at 22-16 SU and 26-12 ATS on the season.

Oklahoma City is 7-1 SU and a perfect 8-0 ATS over its last eight games with five outright upsets over that stretch.

Saturday night’s total is set at 213.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 7-2 in Oklahoma City’s last nine games.

Oklahoma City has played the Lakers tough twice this season, losing 112-107 in Los Angeles and 130-127 at home while covering the spread in both of those games. With Anthony Davis out, the Lakers will likely need another dominant performance from LeBron James to pick up another win over the Thunder this time around.

