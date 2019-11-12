Lakers At Suns 11/12/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-1 straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers will try to earn another win and cover over the Suns on Tuesday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a 2.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Phoenix at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last three games on the road, the Lakers are 3-0 SU and 2-1 ATS.

Lakers at Suns | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers were heavy favorites of -10.5 on Sunday facing a Toronto Raptors team that didn’t have Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka due to injury. But despite getting 27 points from Anthony Davis and another triple-double from LeBron James (13 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists), Los Angeles fell short in a 113-104 loss at home.

Los Angeles will try to start up a new win streak against Phoenix after having its previous 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS run snapped on Sunday.

In their last eight games against Western Conference opponents, the Lakers are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

After missing the playoffs for nine straight seasons and winning less than 25 games in each of their last four seasons, the Phoenix Suns finally appear to have turned a corner in 2019-20.

Phoenix is 6-3 SU and 8-1 ATS this season and has been getting fantastic guard play out of its backcourt of Devin Booker (averaging 25.8 points per game) and Ricky Rubio (averaging 8.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game). The Suns enter this tough test against the Lakers with a 4-1 SU and ATS record over their last five games.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 218 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 9-2 in Phoenix’s last 11 home games against the Lakers.

Rubio and Booker are bringing something to the Suns that they haven’t had in a long time; hope and excitement. The team figures to get even better, too, when 2018 first overall pick DeAndre Ayton is finished serving his suspension. This games should be a fun test for the Lakers and their defense, which still ranks third best in the league allowing 100.1 points per game.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.