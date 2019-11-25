Lakers At Spurs 11/25/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-3 straight up and against the spread in their last nine games against the San Antonio Spurs, and will try to keep things rolling on the road Monday night.

Los Angeles is a five-point road favorite on the NBA odds in San Antonio at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 16 road games against the Spurs, the Lakers are 5-11 SU and 7-8-1 ATS.

Lakers at Spurs | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers pulled out a 109-108 road win in a nail-biter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Lakers bettors can’t be too happy with the team’s recent ATS skid as Los Angeles has failed to cover the spread in each of its last three games, but they are still finding ways to win where it counts in the standings.

Los Angeles has now won seven straight games and 13 of their last 14, including a stretch of six straight victories on the road. LeBron James led the team with 30 points on Saturday despite not receiving a single trip to the free throw line.

Los Angeles has gone just 1-4 ATS over its last five games since going 9-3 ATS in its previous 12 per the OddsShark NBA Database.

San Antonio snapped out of an eight-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 111-104 road win over the New York Knicks as three-point road favorites. This was the longest losing streak that head coach Gregg Popovich had ever endured in his tenure with the Spurs, and the team now enters Monday night’s contest with a 6-11 SU and 4-13 ATS record on the season.

Team leaders DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge each have one year remaining on their contracts after this season; the Spurs could have some tough decisions to make on whether or not to trade these two assets if the team continues to struggle.

Monday night’s total is set at 223 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 12-4 in the last 16 games between these two teams.

The Spurs have historically been dominant at home, but this year they are a modest 4-4 SU and 1-7 ATS through their first eight games in San Antonio. It’ll be tough to pick against the red-hot Lakers in this one.

