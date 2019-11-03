Lakers At Spurs 11/03/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread over their last four games. They will try to extend their winning streak on Sunday night on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.

Los Angeles is a one-point road underdog on the NBA odds in San Antonio at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the last 10 games between these two teams, the Lakers and Spurs have matching 5-5 SU and ATS records against one another.

Lakers at Spurs | OddsShark Matchup Report

Last Friday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks lived up to the hype. Luka Doncic was sensational with a 31-point, 13-rebound and 15-assist triple-double for the Mavericks. But LeBron James was even better, recording a triple-double of his own with 39 points, 16 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Anthony Davis also chipped in 31 points as the Lakers picked up an impressive 119-110 win in overtime for their fourth straight win and cover.

Now the Lakers will try to solve the Spurs in San Antonio, where they are 4-11 SU and 6-8-1 ATS in their last 15 road contests against Gregg Popovich’s group.

With a 127-110 win over the Golden State Warriors as seven-point favorites, San Antonio finally picked up its first ATS win of the season after starting off 0-4 in such results. But despite their lack of success against the spread, the Spurs are off to a 4-1 SU start to the season; like the Lakers, their only loss in 2019-20 has come against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs are 7-1 SU in their last eight games at home including a 3-0 SU record at home so far this season.

Sunday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in the last six games played between San Antonio and Los Angeles.

The Lakers haven’t had a winning record on the road since the 2010-11 season when Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Lamar Odom were leading the way. As Los Angeles looks to build a championship culture around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season, winning in tough buildings like the AT&T Center in San Antonio would go a long way.

