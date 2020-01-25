Lakers At Sixers 01/25/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-4 straight up and against the spread in their last five games against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers hope to snap a two-game losing streak against the 76ers on Saturday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a four-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Philadelphia at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 12 road games played against the 76ers, the Lakers are 9-3 ATS.

The Lakers improved to 20-4 SU and 13-11 ATS on the road this season with a 128-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. LeBron James led the way in the blowout win with a triple-double, racking up 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 34 minutes on the floor.

James moved to within 18 points of Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with his performance against Brooklyn, putting himself in position to potentially make history and pass the former Lakers great on Saturday.

Since losing four straight games back at the end of December, Los Angeles is 12-2 SU and 8-5-1 ATS over its last 14 games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Philadelphia had a 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS winning streak snapped on Wednesday night as 6.5-point underdogs in a 107-95 loss on the road to the Toronto Raptors. The 76ers are comfortably in a playoff spot with a 29-17 SU and 20-25-1 ATS record, but they came into this season expecting a lot more than they’ve been able to produce thus far.

Wednesday night’s loss once again made it look like the 76ers aren’t a real championship contender as they fell to 2-10 SU and 5-7 ATS in 12 games as an underdog. Philadelphia needs to start winning games against tough teams if it hopes to improve its positioning in the standings.

Saturday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 7-1 in Los Angeles’ last eight games.

JaVale McGee is missing a second consecutive game, while Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma are both probable. The 76ers have the second best scoring defense in the NBA allowing only 105.1 points per game, but they’ll have their hands full trying to prevent LeBron James from moving up the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

