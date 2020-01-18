Lakers At Rockets 01/18/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers have the best road record in the NBA this season at 17-3 straight up and 11-9 against the spread. The Lakers will try to extend their current road winning streak to four games with a win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a 2.5-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Houston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last seven games against the Rockets, the Lakers are 5-2 ATS.

Lakers at Rockets | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers had a 9-0 SU and 6-2-1 ATS winning streak snapped on Wednesday night in a surprising loss to the Orlando Magic as 10.5-point home favorites. LeBron James racked up 19 assists as the Lakers scored 118 points, but while that would be enough to win on most nights, the team had an off-night defensively and allowed 119 points to the Magic.

Los Angeles had allowed only 103 points per game over its previous eight games before Wednesday’s loss.

In their last 14 games as a betting underdog, the Lakers are 11-3 ATS and 9-5 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles is 4-1 SU and ATS in five games as a dog in 2019-20.

Houston has hit a rough patch over its last four games, losing outright as favorites against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers. The Rockets were 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS over their previous 10 games before hitting this recent 1-3 SU and ATS skid. The loss to Portland at home as 8.5-point favorites snapped a five-game home winning streak.

Houston is 14-5 SU and 10-9 ATS at home this season and will try to start up a new home winning streak with each of its next three games coming at the Toyota Center.

Saturday night’s total is set at 232 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-0 in Houston’s last eight home games against the Lakers.

Anthony Davis is once again listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest after missing each of the last four games with a tailbone injury. It would be great to see Davis and James match up against James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but the Lakers might opt to continue playing it safe with their star big man and keep him out until he is fully healed.

