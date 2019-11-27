Lakers At Pelicans 11/27/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-0 straight up and 4-4 against the spread over their last eight games. The Lakers can extend their winning streak when they square off against some familiar faces on Wednesday night on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles is a six-point road favorite on the NBA odds in New Orleans at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. These two teams made a blockbuster trade this offseason as the Pelicans sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and three first-round draft picks.

LeBron James put on a show in the Lakers’ 114-104 road win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The red-hot James shot 4-for-7 from three-point range to lead the team in scoring with 33 points while also adding 14 assists on the night.

Now the team turns its attention to New Orleans, where Davis spent the first seven seasons of his career before demanding a trade to a contender last year.

The Lakers picked up a rare ATS cover as a road favorite of three points or more in Monday’s win and cover as 4.5-point favorites over the Spurs. Los Angeles is 2-12 ATS in its last 14 games as a road favorite of -3 or higher per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Brandon Ingram is enjoying a breakout season with the Pelicans in 2019-20, averaging 26.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Ingram averaged 23 points and 5.6 rebounds per game over his final 15 games last season and was showing signs that he was turning a corner before his season was lost due to injury.

It will be very interesting to see how former Lakers Ingram, Ball, and Hart perform when this season’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Zion Williamson, returns from his knee injury. The Pelicans are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 230.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven games between the Lakers and the Pelicans.

With Anthony Davis returning to New Orleans for the first time since his trade, this crowd is going to be hot on Wednesday night. Lonzo Ball’s status for the game is up in the air as he is battling a stomach virus, but Ingram and Hart will for sure be in action looking for some revenge.

