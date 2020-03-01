Lakers At Pelicans 03/01/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-4 straight up and 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers hope to earn a road win over the Pelicans on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in New Orleans at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Through their first 30 road games of 2019-20, the Lakers are 24-6 SU and 16-14 ATS.

Lakers at Pelicans | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers saw a seven-game winning streak come crashing down in a shocking 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. LeBron James wound up playing after originally being listed as questionable with groin soreness, recording a team-leading 19 points, 10 assists, and 34 minutes on the floor.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome a Grizzlies offense led by Ja Morant’s 27 points and 14 assists. Los Angeles hopes to bounce back right away in a matchup with another top rookie superstar in Zion Williamson on Sunday.

This game will be Los Angeles’ eighth in 2019-20 on the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers are 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in those eight games according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Pelicans responded well to their 118-109 road loss to the Lakers in February with a 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The victory brought New Orleans’ record to 9-4 SU and 7-5-1 ATS over the team’s last 13 games; the Pelicans are now only 2.5 games behind Memphis for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

While the change from Los Angeles to New Orleans should on paper help the Pelicans, New Orleans has produced a worse record at home at 12-17 SU and 15-14 ATS than it has on the road at 14-16 SU and 15-13-2 ATS.

Sunday night’s total is set at 234 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 9-4 in the Pelicans’ last 13 games at home.

Anthony Davis dropped 41 points in a 114-110 road win over his former team in New Orleans on Nov. 27. Davis will once again receive plenty of wrath from the home crowd as the Lakers eye a sixth straight win over the Pelicans in their final meeting of the regular season.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.