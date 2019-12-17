Lakers At Pacers 12/17/19: Odds and NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-6 straight up and 2-4 against the spread in their last six road games against the Indiana Pacers. The Lakers will try to earn their first road win against the Pacers since 2013 on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a four-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Indiana at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their current seven-game winning streak, the Lakers have failed to cover the spread in each of their last two games after going a perfect 5-0 ATS in their previous five games.

Lakers at Pacers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each picked up 13 rebounds and combined to score 59 points in a 101-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks. With the victory, the Lakers fell to 8-6 ATS in their last 14 games on the road but improved to 14-0 SU over that stretch.

Davis injured his right ankle late in the game against Atlanta but was able to tough it out to finish the game; he’s listed as questionable heading into Tuesday night’s matchup. Kyle Kuzma will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury of his own.

With Milwaukee losing to Dallas on Monday night, the Lakers now have sole possession of the NBA’s best record at 24-3 SU and 16-11 ATS.

Since opening the season with an 0-3 SU and ATS slump, the Pacers have compiled an impressive 18-6 SU and 14-8-2 ATS record over their last 24 games. As has always been the case in recent years, the Pacers are driven by a strong defensive mindset, currently ranking fifth best in the NBA in points allowed at 104.3 per game. Indiana is 11-3 SU and 7-5-2 ATS at home this season.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 211 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between the Pacers and the Lakers.

With two of the top five defenses in the NBA on the court Tuesday night, points will be hard to come by. But with the clear edge on offense, Lakers fans have to like their chances of Los Angeles extending its current winning streak to eight games.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.