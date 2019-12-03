Lakers At Nuggets 12/03/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-14 straight up in their last 20 games against the Denver Nuggets and 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games against them. The Lakers will try to break out of these slumps when they visit the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a two-point road underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This game would mark the first time in the 2019-20 season that the Lakers were betting underdogs if the line closes with Los Angeles as one.

The Lakers got a combined 52 points from Anthony Davis and LeBron James on Sunday at home against the Dallas Mavericks, but the rest of the team combined for just 49 points, with only Alex Caruso hitting double-digits outside of the big two.

The Mavericks on the other hand had six players score at least 15 points, led by Luka Doncic’s 27 in Dallas’ 114-100 win. It was a rare off-night for the Lakers, who had won 10 straight games and will have the opportunity to start up a new winning streak.

Los Angles is 8-0 SU over its last eight road games, but just 1-3 ATS over its last four per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Denver Nuggets also had a winning streak snapped in their last game, losing 100-97 on the road to the Sacramento Kings last Saturday. Before that slip up, the Nuggets were 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS over their previous six games.

As the Lakers have now slipped down to fourth in the NBA in scoring defense allowing 104.1 points per game, Denver has taken over the top spot in the league allowing only 101.8 points per game. The Nuggets are a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five home games against the Lakers.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 208.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

The Nuggets and the Lakers enter this matchup with the two best records in the Western Conference and two of the top five defenses in the NBA. This one should have a playoff atmosphere to it as points will need to be earned and both squads will be battling for Western Conference supremacy.

