Lakers At Nuggets 02/12/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-12 straight up and against the spread in their last 18 games against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games in this head-to-head series heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Nuggets.

Los Angeles is a two-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Denver at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last six road games against the Nuggets, the Lakers are 1-5 ATS.

Lakers at Nuggets | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers bounced back from a lackluster performance against the Golden State Warriors with a dominant one against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, cruising to a 125-100 victory as 13-point home favorites. Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 25 points while Rajon Rondo added 23 points for his highest-scoring performance of the season.

Los Angeles is now 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS over its last five games since losing its last two games in January. Over their last 11 games as a small favorite of four points or less, the Lakers are 7-4 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Denver is 8-2 SU and ATS over its last 10 games including a current stretch of 4-0 SU and ATS over its last four games. The Nuggets’ recent surge has moved the team past the Los Angeles Clippers into second place in the Western Conference standings and they enter Wednesday’s matchup sitting three games behind the Lakers for the top spot.

With 106.4 points per game allowed, Denver has the fourth-best scoring defense in the NBA sitting two slots ahead of the Lakers who currently rank sixth allowing 107.2 points per game. Denver is 4-0 SU and ATS in its last four games at home.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 220 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-2 in the Lakers’ last 10 games on the road.

This will be an interesting matchup between two of the top dogs in the Western Conference. The Lakers could pick up a statement road win and put a nice cushion between themselves and the Nuggets with a victory while Denver could enter the NBA All-Star break with momentum and be only two games behind Los Angeles in the standings with an upset.

