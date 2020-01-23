Lakers At Nets 01/23/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 19-4 straight up and 12-11 against the spread in 23 games on the road this season. The Lakers will try to pick up another road win on Thursday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last nine games against opponents in the Atlantic Division, the Lakers are 1-8 ATS.

After recording only nine points in his first game back from injury against the Boston Celtics, Anthony Davis looked a lot sharper on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. Davis had a team-leading 28 points in Los Angeles’ 100-92 win over New York as the Lakers picked up the victory but failed to cover the spread as 11-point favorites.

The Lakers are back at full strength with Davis and Rajon Rondo both healthy, and the team should be fresh for tonight’s game in Brooklyn as only LeBron James played more than 30 minutes against the Knicks.

The Lakers are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the second night of a back-to-back per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Things are not going well in Brooklyn. Since the Nets went on a 12-6 SU and ATS run through November and December, Brooklyn is just 2-11 SU and ATS in its last 13 games with three straight losses at home.

Kyrie Irving is expected to play after missing Monday’s game against Philadelphia with a hamstring injury. Irving is putting up good averages statistically with 26.5 points and 6.9 assists per game, but he has played in only 15 games in 2019-20 and has been at the center of some off-court controversies as well. Brooklyn is 18-24 SU and ATS on the season.

Thursday night’s total is set at 229 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Brooklyn’s last five games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is just 1-3 ATS over its last four games since going 4-0 ATS in its previous four. The Lakers are clearly the better team in this matchup, but they will be playing their third game in four nights while Boston has been off since Monday; fatigue could end up being a factor.

