Lakers At Mavericks 11/01/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are a perfect 5-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers will try to pick up a fourth straight win as they begin a road trip Friday night against the Mavericks.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Dallas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 10 road games against the Mavericks, the Lakers are 2-8 SU.

Lakers at Mavericks | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers improved to 3-1 SU and ATS on the season on Tuesday night with their third straight win and cover, blowing by the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 as 11.5-point home favorites. Anthony Davis went 26-for-27 from the free throw line in the blowout, racking up 40 points and 20 rebounds in the victory.

The red-hot Lakers are about to get even stronger as well with Kyle Kuzma set to return from his ankle injury and make his season debut on Friday.

In its last eight games as a road favorite, Los Angeles is just 1-7 SU and ATS. The Lakers were a 3.5-point road favorite in their 112-102 season-opening loss to the L.A. Clippers.

While not quite in the same tier as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Mavericks have a pretty impressive 1-2 punch of their own. Dallas’ trade for Kristaps Porzingis last season has been paying early dividends for the Mavericks in 2019-20 as the Porzingis and Luka Doncic era is off to a 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS start.

The pair has combined for 42.3 points, 16.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game through the team’s first four games. With Doncic at just 20 years old and Porzingis at 24, this could be a dominant pairing for years to come.

Friday night’s total is set at 216.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Dallas’ last seven games against Western Conference foes.

With Kuzma returning against a fun and young team, this Friday’s matchup will be another exciting one for the Lakers and their fans. It will also be a good road test for them as Los Angeles looks to shake out of a 3-12 slump over its last 15 road games dating back to last season.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.