Lakers At Mavericks 01/10/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers hope to keep things rolling against the Mavericks with another win on the road on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a two-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Dallas at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 11 road games against the Mavericks, the Lakers are 3-8 SU.

Lakers at Mavericks | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers extended their current winning streak to six games in convincing fashion on Tuesday when they crushed the New York Knicks 117-87 as 13-point favorites at home. Lakers fans received a major scare when Anthony Davis landed hard on his tailbone and was forced out of the game in the third quarter.

Fortunately, Davis’ injury is a minor one that isn’t expected to keep him out of action for too long, but he will miss Friday’s game with a bruised lower back.

This will be Los Angeles’ fourth instance as an underdog in 2019-20. The Lakers are 7-5 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as a dog per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Los Angeles won’t be the only team down a valuable big man on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis has been sidelined with a knee injury since the Mavericks visited the Lakers on December 29 and is set to miss each of Dallas’ next two games as well.

The Mavericks are 2-3 SU and 1-3-1 ATS without him, most recently losing 107-106 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday night as 4-point favorites. Dallas is now 7-8 SU and 5-9-1 ATS over its last 15 games since starting the season off on a 16-6 SU and 14-8 ATS run.

Friday night’s total is set at 222 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 6-1 in the last seven games between Dallas and Los Angeles.

LeBron James finished Tuesday night’s game with 31 points in 31 minutes, and he’ll see the lion’s share of opportunities on offense against the Mavericks with Davis sidelined. Similarly, Luka Doncic is averaging 34 points, 11 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in Dallas’s last five games without Porzingis; he’ll be taking most of the shots for the Mavericks in what should be a very exciting head-to-head battle.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.