Lakers At Magic 12/11/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-6 straight up and 1-5 against the spread in their last six games on the road against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers will try to pick up their first road win against the Magic since March of 2013 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is a 8.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last eight games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Lakers are 7-1 SU and 6-2 ATS.

Lakers at Magic | OddsShark Matchup Report

After combining for 80 points with Anthony Davis scoring 39 and LeBron James scoring 31 in a 136-113 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday, the Lakers duo had quite the encore in their 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James went 6-for-8 from three-point range and scored 32 points and 13 assists, but his brilliant performance was overshadowed by Davis as the big man scored 50 points and added seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. When both Davis and James are clicking at this level, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers losing to anyone.

The Lakers haven’t been losing to anyone on the road, boasting an impressive 11-0 SU and 7-4 ATS record away from Staples Center in 2019-20.

The Magic are 5-2 SU and ATS over their last seven games, looking more like the team they were hoping to be this season over this stretch than the one that opened the year with a 6-10 SU and 5-10-1 ATS record.

The most promising thing about this recent stretch of success is that it has come without Orlando’s biggest star, Nikola Vucevic, who is out nursing an ankle injury. Perhaps the Magic will be able to put it all together when he gets back, but in the meantime they face this daunting test against the Lakers.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 213 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 9-2 in the last 11 games between the Lakers and the Magic.

Orlando has been playing well in December, but the Lakers have been playing like a juggernaut. Without Vucevic, the Magic are going to have trouble finding a way to match Los Angeles’ firepower in this one.

