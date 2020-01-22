Lakers At Knicks 01/22/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-7 straight up and 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games against the New York Knicks. The Lakers can start turning things around against the Knicks with a road win on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is an 11-point road favorite on the NBA odds in New York at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last seven games as a double-digit favorite, the Lakers are 2-4-1 ATS.

Lakers at Knicks | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis’ return to action on Monday was spoiled by the Boston Celtics, who handed the Lakers their worst loss of the season in a stunning 139-107 blowout. Los Angeles was 10-1 SU and 7-3-1 ATS in their previous 11 games before Monday with its only loss over that stretch coming by one point.

The awful performance came out of nowhere, but it isn’t one that the Lakers are likely to dwell on; Los Angeles is still tied with Milwaukee for the best road record in the NBA at 18-4 SU and 12-10 ATS.

Including the loss to Boston as 2.5-point favorites, the Lakers are now 2-7 ATS in their last nine games against Eastern Conference opponents according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Knicks strung together a solid run of basketball over the second half of December going 6-4 SU and 7-3 ATS over a 10-game span that included outright upsets over Golden State, Sacramento, Brooklyn, and Portland.

But since then, New York has been back to its losing ways, going 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS over its last 10 games in a stretch that includes a 117-87 loss on the road to the Lakers. New York is just 6-15 SU and 10-11 ATS at home this season.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 223.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-0 in Los Angeles’ last six games.

Any chance that the Knicks had of the Lakers sleepwalking through this game went out the window after a loss to the Celtics. Los Angeles should be focused up on getting a win with Davis back in the lineup, and New York doesn’t figure to offer much resistance in that quest. Not much has changed since the Lakers beat the Knicks by 30 two weeks ago.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.