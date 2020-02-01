Lakers At Kings 02/01/20: Odds and NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

After coming up short in an emotional return to action on Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be right back on the hardwood on Saturday as they take on the Sacramento Kings as road betting favorites at sportsbooks.

The Lakers are listed as 6-point road favorites on the NBA odds for Saturday night at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers are just 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall but 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the Kings.

Los Angeles was set as a heavy 13-point betting favorite at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, but fell 127-119 as Damian Lillard put up 48 points and 10 assists with Hassan Whiteside adding 30 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Anthony Davis led the way in the loss for Los Angeles with 37 points, while James had 22 points on the night.

That marked the second straight loss for the Lakers, after they also fell 108-91 as five-point road favorites at sports betting sites against the Philadelphia 76ers last Saturday. A subsequent game against the Clippers was then postponed.

Sacramento has shaken off a six-game losing streak with victories in three of its past four games, including a 124-103 win at the Clippers on Thursday night as heavy 14-point road underdogs on the NBA betting lines. The Kings are still just 18-30 overall and 23-24-1 ATS on the season, but they’re 3-1 ATS in their last four games heading into Saturday.

Saturday’s total is set at 226 points at sportsbooks. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Lakers’ last 11 games according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

With Saturday’s game on the road James and company will get a chance to get back on track without being in the spotlight of the Staples Center. After their game against the Kings the Lakers will return home for matchups with the Spurs and the Rockets in the week ahead.

