Lakers At Jazz 12/04/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-8 straight up and 4-4 against the spread over their last eight road games against the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers try to earn their first road win against the Jazz since Feb. 25, 2015, at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Los Angeles is a three-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Utah at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their first game of the season as an underdog going off at +2.5 on Tuesday night, the Lakers picked up a 105-96 road win over the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James both played 37 minutes on Tuesday night and also matched each other in field goals with 9-for-18 marks, 3-pointers made with one apiece, and free throws made with six apiece. The nearly matching lines produced 25 points each and helped lead the Lakers to a win in Denver.

Los Angeles improved to 3-0 SU and ATS coming off a loss and is tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA’s best record at 18-3.

The Lakers also improved to 9-0 SU over their last nine games on the road and have a 5-4 ATS record over that stretch per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The addition of Mike Conley this offseason was expected to help the Utah Jazz take the next step to become a potential championship contender in 2019-20. But Conley has struggled to get acclimated to the offense thus far with only 13.9 points per game through his first 21 games with the Jazz.

As a result, Utah is just 12-9 SU and 8-13 ATS so far this season. The Jazz are coming off a disappointing 1-4 SU and 2-3 ATS road trip, but they’ll return home for this one where they are 8-1 SU on the year.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 209.5 at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five games and 4-1 in its last five games against Utah.

Playing against Utah on the road has always been tough, and doing so on the second night of a back-to-back will be even tougher. But this year’s Lakers team has been undeterred by potential road blocks all season long thus far, and bettors probably won’t have too many more chances to get them as an underdog this season.

