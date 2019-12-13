Lakers At Heat 12/13/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Miami Heat. The Lakers will look for continued success against the Heat on Friday night.

Los Angeles is a 5.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Miami at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 11 road games against the Heat, the Lakers are just 2-9 SU.

Lakers at Heat | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers jumped out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic and never looked back, cruising to a 96-87 win in a dominant defensive effort. LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists while Anthony Davis chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds.

With the victory as 8.5-point road favorites, the Lakers improved to 12-0 SU and 8-4 ATS over their last 12 road games. Los Angeles is tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the NBA at 22-3 SU.

Over their last five games, the Lakers are a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database. Los Angeles has won these five games by an average margin of 16.6 points per game.

Miami’s offseason signing of Jimmy Butler has worked out well thus far with the small forward averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists. But it’s the team’s young core that has people buzzing; with five of the Heat’s top seven scorers all under the age of 26, the sky appears to be the limit for this group in the coming years.

So far in 2019, the Heat are 18-6 SU and 14-8-2 ATS with a dazzling 11-0 SU and 8-2-1 ATS record through their first 11 games at home.

Friday night’s total is set at 212 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between Los Angeles and Miami.

The Lakers enter the matchup with 12 straight wins on the road and the Heat come in with 11 consecutive victories at home. Something will have to give in this matchup between two of the NBA’s top teams so far this season, and it should serve as an interesting test for both.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.