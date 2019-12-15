Lakers At Hawks 12/15/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers will try to pick up another win over the Hawks on the road on Sunday.

Los Angeles is a 12-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Atlanta at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last eight games against opponents in the Southeast Division, the Lakers are 7-1 ATS.

Lakers at Hawks | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers handed the Miami Heat their first home loss of the season with another brilliant performance from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Davis scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and picked up three blocks while James fell one rebound short of a triple-double with 28 points, nine boards and 12 assists.

James appeared to hurt his right elbow late in the win and is considered questionable heading into this matchup against Atlanta.

With yet another road win, Los Angeles is now 13-0 SU and 8-5 ATS in its last 13 games on the road per the OddsShark NBA Database. The Lakers wrap up this current road trip with games against Atlanta, the Indiana Pacers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trae Young is building off of his fantastic rookie campaign in 2019-20 ranking fourth in the NBA is points with 27.7 per game and fourth in assists with 8.6 per game. But despite Young’s strong play through the first half of the season, the Hawks are just 6-20 SU and 11-15 ATS through their first 26 games.

The team should get a boost later this month when John Collins returns from his 25-game PED suspension, but it’s already looking like there might not be much of a season left to be saved at that point. Atlanta is just 2-14 SU and 6-10 ATS over its last 16 games.

Sunday night’s total is set at 226.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-1 in Atlanta’s last nine games against Western Conference opponents.

With or without LeBron James, the Lakers figure to be too deep and too talented for this struggling Hawks team to handle. This might be a good spot to rest James even if he is feeling well enough to play, but James isn’t the type of player to willingly sit out if he feels that he can go.

