Lakers At Grizzlies 11/23/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-5 straight up and against the spread in their last seven road games against the Memphis Grizzles. The Lakers will try to snap out of their Memphis road slump with a win over the Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a seven-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Memphis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last five games on the road, the Lakers are 5-0 SU and 3-2 ATS.

Lakers at Grizzlies | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder proved to be a worthy adversary to the Lakers over a home-and-home series this week. Los Angeles beat the Thunder 112-107 at home and then held on for another win on the road by a final score of 130-127, once again failing to cover the spread as 4.5-point favorites.

But despite the ATS loss, the Lakers improved to 6-0 SU over their last six games and to 13-1 SU over their last 14 games. Anthony Davis led the way with 33 points and drilled a season-high four three pointers in the win.

The Lakers are 10-6 SU and ATS in their last 16 games being played on the second night of a back-to-back per the OddsShark NBA Database.

While Zion Williamson has been on the shelf all season with a knee injury, Ja Morant has taken over as the new favorite to win Rookie of the Year. The electrifying 20-year-old is averaging 18.5 points and six assists per game, leading the Grizzlies in both categories.

Memphis is 5-9 SU and ATS on the season, with one of those losses coming in a 120-91 blowout against the Lakers back at the end of October in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies will try to turn the tides on their home court on Saturday.

Saturday night’s total is set at 224.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in the last five games between Memphis and Los Angeles

Not much has slowed down the Lakers this season, so it will be a good test to see how the team reacts to road games on back-to-back nights. Memphis has had three days to rest up and prepare for this one, so the Grizzlies will certainly have fresher legs; whatever that’s worth.

