Lakers At Grizzlies 02/29/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-0 straight up and 5-2 against the spread over their last seven games. The Lakers can extend their winning streak to eight games with a victory on Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Memphis at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Last week, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 117-105 in Los Angeles, covering the spread as 10.5-point favorites.

Lakers at Grizzlies | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis led the way with 23 points in just 25 minutes of action as the Lakers rolled to a 116-86 road win over the Golden State Warriors without LeBron James. As of Saturday morning, James was still listed as questionable for this game against Memphis with the same groin injury that kept him out of Thursday’s contest.

With the best record in the Western Conference at 45-12 SU and a six-game lead over the Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers for the No. 1 seed, the Lakers don’t have any major incentive to rush LeBron James back if his groin is still sore.

The Lakers improved to 4-0 SU and 3-1 ATS in their last four games on the road with Thursday’s win against the Warriors according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Memphis fell to 0-5 SU and ATS over its last five games on Friday night with a loss at home against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies still have a hold on the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but this recent losing streak has opened the door for the teams behind them to potentially make a move.

Allowing an average of 122.8 points per game over their last five games, the Grizzlies now rank 26th in the NBA in scoring defense allowing 115.2 points per game.

Saturday’s total is set at 228.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 7-0 in the last seven games between the Lakers and the Grizzlies.

Playing the Lakers is bad enough; doing so on the second night of a back-to-back, for the second time in a nine day span, is pretty rough scheduling for Memphis to overcome. James potentially sitting out or being limited by a groin injury helps the Grizzlies’ chances, but it’s hard to see both their recent woes and the Lakers’ recent hot streak coming to an end in this one.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.