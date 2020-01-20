Lakers At Celtics 01/20/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10-1 straight up and 7-3-1 against the spread over their last 11 games. The Lakers will be seeking a fifth straight road win on Monday night when they visit the Boston Celtics.

Los Angeles is a four-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Boston at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Celtics are 11-4 SU and 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games as a home underdog.

Lakers at Celtics | OddsShark Matchup Report

With a 124-115 road win over the Houston Rockets, the Lakers picked up yet another big win without Anthony Davis. In Davis’ absence, the Lakers were 4-1 SU and ATS with upset wins on the road over the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Rockets; three playoff contenders in the conference.

And these haven’t just been shutdown performances on defense, either; without their leading scorer, the Lakers averaged 124.8 points per game. Davis is expected to play on Monday, but his teammates continue to prove that they can get the job done when he’s not on the floor.

Over their last 20 road games, the Lakers are 18-2 SU and 12-8 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

January has not been kind to the Celtics. Since losing only eight of their first 33 games across a 25-8 SU and 20-11-2 ATS start to the season, Boston is just 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS over its last eight games.

The Celtics’ dynamic guard duo of Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) are banged up as well but both are expected to play on Monday night. Boston was 15-2 SU and 10-6-1 ATS at home before this current 1-3 SU and ATS home slump.

Monday night’s total is set at 223 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

With several key players coming off injuries for this game it’s hard to gauge how competitive it will be and what the flow of the game will be like. But with James healthy and the Lakers surging, Los Angeles is a worthy road favorite regardless of the rosters.

