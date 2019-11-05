Lakers At Bulls 11/05/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-0 straight up and 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Chicago Bulls. The Lakers will be looking for a sixth straight win over the Bulls and on the season overall on Tuesday night on the road.

Los Angeles is a seven-point road favorite on the NBA odds in Chicago at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Bulls are just 2-8 SU and ATS over their last 10 games dating back to last season.

One game after grabbing a 39-point, 16-assist, and 12-rebound triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks, LeBron James was at it again on Sunday night with another triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs, this time recording 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 25 points as the Lakers defeated the Spurs 103-96, improving to a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS over their last five games including back-to-back road wins against teams with winning records.

In their last three road games against the Bulls, the Lakers are 3-0 SU and ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

It’s been a rough start so far in 2019-20 for the Bulls. Chicago is off to a 2-5 SU and ATS start, losing as small favorites on the road against the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers; three teams that are expected to battle for the worst record in the NBA this season.

It looks like the Bulls will be in the running for a lottery pick this season too; dating back to last season, Chicago is now 3-13 SU and 4-12 ATS in its last 16 games overall.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 215 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in the last five games between the Lakers and the Bulls.

This year’s Lakers squad currently ranks third in the NBA in defense allowing only 99.3 points per game. The Anthony Davis trade and the free agent signings the front office made this offseason are paying off in the early stages of 2019-20; and as this group continues to get even more comfortable playing with one another, the best may be yet to come.

the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.