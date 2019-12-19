Lakers At Bucks 12/19/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 straight up and 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers will try to snap that losing streak with an upset win over the Bucks on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a four-point road underdog on the NBA odds in Milwaukee at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This line could see a big shift in one direction or the other when the status of Anthony Davis becomes clear as the Lakers star is considered questionable with an ankle injury.

With Davis sidelined due to injury on Tuesday night against the Pacers, Dwight Howard stepped up big time on offense going a perfect 10-for-10 from the floor for 20 points. LeBron James also had 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers lost for the first time in their last eight games.

Los Angeles has now failed to cover the spread in each of its last three games since going 5-0 ATS in its previous five. In eight road games against Milwaukee since 2010, the Lakers are just 1-7 SU and 3-4-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Milwaukee had an 18-0 SU and 10-8 ATS winning streak snapped on Monday night as 10.5-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and had 14 rebounds in the 120-116 loss, but the Bucks had a rough night on defense and from behind the three-point line with only 11 makes on 41 three-point attempts.

With both the Lakers and Bucks losing their last game coming into this one, the two teams will have matching 24-4 SU records on Thursday as they battle for the top spot in the NBA.

Thursday night’s total is set at 225 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Milwaukee’s last seven games against Western Conference foes.

Hopefully Davis is able to play, but with or without him, this game is about as exciting as it gets in the regular season. James and Antetokounmpo are enjoying MVP caliber seasons, and there’s a fair chance that these two teams will meet in the NBA Finals this summer. This will be must-see TV.

