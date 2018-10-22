Lakers Assign Isaac Bonga To G League; Alex Caruso Re-Joins South Bay Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Isaac Bonga to the South Bay Lakers on Monday, and Alex Caruso has also joined the G League affiliate as part of his two-way contract.

Caruso opened the season with the Lakers but didn’t appear in either of their first two games. He was ruled out for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right hip strain.

While in the first year of his two-day deal last season, Caruso played in 37 games (seven starts) for the Lakers and averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Bonga also didn’t appear in either of the first two games of the season, but that was much more expected. Selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, that the 18-year-old didn’t remain overseas was a mild surprise itself.

Bonga saw limited time during the preseason but has nonetheless impressed Lakers head coach Luke Walton. “He’s got a good feel for the game. He really does,” he recently said after practice.

“We had a trap with Isaac and B.I., I forget who had the ball but the poor guy had zero chance of getting it out of there. It was like 20 feet of arms, just all over. He’s got a great feel for the game, he’s got great length, he’s an unselfish player and he’s smart.

“Those are all qualities we as an organization love in players. He’ll continue to get better as time goes and he understands the NBA game, and is able to get a little stronger physically, but he’s been good.”