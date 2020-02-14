The Los Angeles Lakers announce ticket information for ‘A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10:00 AM.

Here are the full details below:

WHAT: Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

WHEN: February 24, 2020 – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: STAPLES CENTER (1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015)

TICKET INFORMATION:

In an effort to ensure that fans have the best chance to get tickets, the Los Angeles Lakers will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution.

Starting today, Friday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m. through Monday, February 17 at 10:00 p.m. fans may register to purchase tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna. No purchase is necessary to register.

On Tuesday, February 18 in the evening registered fans will receive an email. Verified fans will also receive a text with their personal access codes. This access code will allow the fan to participate in the public sale. These codes cannot be purchased and are non-transferable.

If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale.

On Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. tickets will be released for public sale. Fans with personal access codes will have access to purchase available tickets.

Tickets will be priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each.

All tickets are non-transferable. On the day of the event, all ticketed guests will be required to enter with the ticket purchaser.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant will not be shown on any video screens or by any other means outside of STAPLES Center, including the L.A. LIVE video screens.

There will also not be any overflow locations for members of the public to view the event which, will be shown live on most local Los Angeles television stations.

Members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by STAPLES Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE as fans without tickets will not be able to access the STAPLES Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets.