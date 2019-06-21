Lakers Announce 2019 Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their 2019 Las Vegas Summer League schedule, which features four games.

As part of the tournament, the Lakers will compete in four preliminary round games against the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks before being seeded to play 1-3 more games.

And for the third consecutive year, ESPN will air every game via the ESPN App as well as on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

In addition, NBA TV will air a record 40 games.

At last year’s Las Vegas Summer League, Josh Hart and the Lakers were unable to win back-to-back championships.

Despite the 91-73 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart was named the Most Valuable Player and headlined the All-NBA Summer League First Team. In addition, Svi Mykhailiuk was named to the All-NBA Summer League Second Team.

With the Lakers set to undergo significant roster changes following the Anthony Davis trade, it is unclear who will represent them beginning on July 5 against the Bulls.

As it currently stands, the team’s 2018 NBA Draft picks — Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga — could play in Las Vegas. In addition, the Lakers recently selected Talen Horton-Tucker with the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Lakers reportedly also signed three undrafted rookies in Devontae Cacok, Zach Norvell, and Aric Holman.

Here is the full 2019 Summer League schedule (PST):

July 5 | @ Chicago Bulls | 4:30 p.m.

July 6 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers | 4:30 p.m.

July 8 | vs. Golden State Warriors | 8:30 p.m.

July 10 | @ New York Knicks | 6:30 p.m.