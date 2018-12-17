Lakers All-Access: Rob Pelinka, Luke Walton, Kobe Bryant, Jeanie Buss & More



The Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission hosted their 15th annual Lakers All-Access at Staples Center, which provided fans with an inside look at the franchise, Staples Center, locker room and more.

Lakers broadcaster Bill Macdonald served as emcee for the event, which featured a panel with owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton. The front office triumvirate was followed by franchise legend Kobe Bryant.

Among the topics Bryant discussed was LeBron James’ workload, the Lakers’ quest to return to the NBA Finals and the history behind taking a helicopter to and from games and practices.

Prior to the speaking sessions, attendees were afforded the opportunity to step foot on the same hardwood floor LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the Lakers play on, as coaches Brian Shaw and Mark Madsen and senior basketball advisor Kurt Rambis led dribbling and shooting drills.

Also in attendance and available for photo opportunities were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ball, Brandon Ingram, JaVale McGee and Derek Fisher, among others.

B Shaw, Rambis and Mad Dog are leading attendees through drills. #LakersAllAccess pic.twitter.com/eNQOfjgEwc — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 4, 2018

Spectrum SportsNet set up a station to create custom tote bags, with designs players’ jersey numbers, Lakers logo and an ode to Bryant all options.

And like in previous Lakers All-Access events, the locker room was opened up for tours and the Larry O’Brien trophies were available for photo opportunities as well.

Proceeds from the event, which included a silent auction, supported the Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation, the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, and the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation.