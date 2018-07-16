Lakers Advance To 2018 Las Vegas Summer League Championship Game Behind Josh Hart’s 37 Points

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League semifinals, 112-109.

In a matchup between LeBron James’ former and new team, Svi Mykhailiuk’s five points got the Lakers off to a solid start, but Collin Sexton’s six points gave the Cavaliers a five-point lead, 15-10.

However, the team’s No. 47 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft caught fire from beyond the arc, making all four three-pointers en route to 14 points as the Lakers took a 28-23 lead after the first quarter.

As the Lakers bench maintained the lead, the Cavaliers eventually got within three points midway through the second quarter. While Mykhailiuk struggled with his shooting when he returned, Summer League MVP candidate Josh Hart stepped up with back to back layups and a three-pointer to help Los Angeles regain their lead, 45-37.

Up by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Lakers did not finish strong, but still held a 50-47 lead against the Cavaliers.

To begin the second half, the Cavaliers still had all of the momentum as they were able to tie the game, 52-52. As the Cavaliers regained their lead, Hart took over once again with a three-point opportunity and his fourth three-pointer of the game gave the Lakers a 63-58 lead.

After holding a 73-71 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Lakers went back and forth with the Cavaliers. Despite Hart’s late-game push, he could not make the potential game-winner over Sexton as the game went into overtime.

As Hart and Sexton had opportunities to win the game in overtime, both teams headed into a second overtime. Eventually, Xavier Rathan-Mayes’ assist to Jeff Ayres and layup sealed another Summer League championship game for Los Angeles.

They will face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies-Portland Trail Blazers game on July 17 at 7:00 PM PST.

