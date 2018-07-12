Josh Hart Leads Lakers Past Clippers, Into Quarterfinals Of Las Vegas Summer League Tournament

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk provided an early spark for the Los Angeles Lakers in their wire-to-wire 82-69 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers improved to 4-0 in Las Vegas Summer League play and kept their chances alive of repeating as champions.

Mykhailiuk scored five quick points in a first quarter, while the Clippers struggled to connect from the field. The Lakers held them to 3-of-17 shooting, though only held a 19-12 advantage after the first 10 minutes.

Despite their poor shooting, the Clippers managed to keep the game close throughout the second quarter and into the second half. But they finished the game shooting just 36.4 percent and failed to contain a balanced Lakers attack.

Josh Hart poured in a game-high 22 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals. Hart missed five of his first six shots but found a rhythm in the third quarter to help the Lakers create some separation.

He was backed by 15 points from Mykhailiuk, who also added three rebounds and four assists. Starting in place of Mortiz Wagner because a knee contusion will keep the 2018 NBA Draft pick out for the remainder of Summer League, Jeff Ayers contributed 10 points and four rebounds.

Alex Caruso got off to a slow start but finished with eight points and a game-high seven assists. The Clippers were without this year’s draft picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson. Sindarius Thornwell and Ronny Rodriguez tied to pace the Clippers with 17 points.

