Lakers 18-Game Road Winning Streak Against Western Conference Ends Against Grizzlies

With LeBron James returning and Alex Caruso starting in Danny Green‘s place, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 105-88.

After missing their first six shot attempts in Memphis, Anthony Davis finally scored the team’s first points nearly five minutes into the game. And despite the slow start, they went on a 6-0 run, which forced an early Grizzlies timeout.

As Los Angeles went on an 11-2 run, both teams went back and forth, but the Grizzlies eventually regained the lead at the end of the first quarter, 29-25.

To start the second quarter, things got chippy after Dillon Brooks‘ hard foul on Dwight Howard. However, Markieff Morris quickly came to Howard’s defense.

After Morris was assessed a technical foul, the momentum shifted in the Grizzlies’ favor as Brooks’ three-pointer gave them a six-point lead.

Following a Lakers timeout, it did not change as the Grizzlies continued to outwork them and established their biggest lead of the game (nine).

After playing the first nine minutes and not playing the next nine minutes, Davis checked back in and they went on a 5-0 run to cut into the deficit. Unfortunately, the Lakers found themselves down 58-46 at halftime.

To start the second half, James made back-to-back three-pointers for the Lakers, but the Grizzlies were able to extend their 12-point lead to 16.

With the Lakers out of fouls and not taking care of the basketball, they simply could not go on a run and saw the deficit balloon to 20-plus points.

Despite the deficit, James started the fourth quarter and helped cut the deficit to just nine. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies had a response of their own.