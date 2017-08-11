Kyrie Irving, Kobe Bryant Collaborate On ‘Bruce Lee’ Nike Kyrie 3

Although Kobe Bryant retired after 20 seasons in the NBA, one means by which his impact is still seen is on the shoe market. Nike has continued releasing shoes from Bryant’s signature line, with the latest model dubbed the Kobe A.D.

Inspired by Bryant’s post-career days, the shoe was worn last season by several players. Toronto raptors shooting guard Demar DeRozan was among those to lace up the Kobe A.D. That was nothing short of expected from the Compton, Calif., native.

He’s regularly worn various shoes from Bryant’s signature line throughout his career and is known to idolize the five-time champion. A “Compton” version of the Kobe A.D. was released in April as an homage to Derozan’s childhood.

Now another star is joining forces with Bryant on a signature shoe. Disgruntled Cleveland cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving is another who views the five-time champion as mentor.

So it’s fitting they Irving and Bryant collaborated on a Bruce Lee version of the Nike Kyrie 3 that the four-time All-Star unveiled on Instagram:

Bruce Lee Edition KYRIE3 @kobebryant inspired and influenced. A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

Bryant first made the Bruce Lee theme popular in 2010 with his Nike Zoom Kobe V. The yellow upper and laces were an ode to the bodysuit Lee wore in “The Game of Death,” while red marks duplicated the scratches Lee took while fighting in “Enter the Dragon.”

Bryant’s shoe was a limited release and still stands as one of the more popular and sought-after colorways of that silhouette. Irving wore the special version as a 17-year-old and proclaimed it to be a favorite of his.

The Bruce Lee Kyrie 3 incorporates black and yellow color scheme, as well as the scratches. The tongue features a one-half of Bryant’s and Irving’s signature logos. A release date for the shoe, nor which retailers will carry it, have not yet been announced.