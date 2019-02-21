Kyle Kuzma Implores Fans To Continue Supporting, Says Lakers Will Make Playoff Run Like ‘Great Teams Do’

When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, all expectations immediately changed for the team. Adding James to the promising young core of Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball turned the Lakers into a team in which a playoff berth was expected.

Things seemed to be heading in the right direction for the Lakers until injuries and trade rumors took a toll on the team. Coming out of the All-Star break the Lakers find themselves on the outside looking in at the playoffs with 25 games to change their fortunes and fans seemingly ready to revolt if they don’t.

Kuzma, however, remains confident in his team’s ability to make that run. After winning MVP of the MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars, Kuzma spoke to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about wanting the fans to continue to support them and that the Lakers will make a run:

“Just continue to support us, be real fans. Obviously we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re going to go on a run. That’s what great teams do. We’ve got great players and one of the greatest players on our team, so don’t worry.”

The Lakers have a tough road in front of them if they plan on making that run, but Kuzma is right in that with James on the squad anything is possible. He has made the NBA Finals in eight straight seasons and has flat out carried teams in previous years.

With the roster the Lakers currently have, James shouldn’t have to completely carry them in order for them to be successful. The Lakers showed earlier this season that they could be one of the best teams in the league and if they can get healthy, there is no reason they can’t go on that run that Kuzma is promising.

If they don’t, however, there is no doubt that the fans will be extremely disappointed and will let the team know about it.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.