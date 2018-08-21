Kyle Kuzma ‘Had A Good Hunch’ LeBron James Would Sign With Lakers

There had long been speculation that LeBron James was open to signing the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer. However, considering the Lakers’ recent history getting free agents to join the team, many were skeptical of the move actually happening.

While rumors were swirling, the Lakers began building up a promising young core led by Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart. By the end of last season, it was Kuzma who had become a fan favorite on his way to being a First Team All-Rookie selection.

Of course, James would actually sign with the Lakers this summer, changing the landscape of the NBA. While some were unsure, Kuzma revealed that he had a good feeling LeBron was bound for Los Angeles, via MLive:

“I was excited. I kind of had a good hunch in my stomach. I thought he was going to come, but it’s good. Any time you can play with one of the greatest players of all-time, it’s going to bode well for you.”

Of course, anyone would be excited to play with a player of James’ caliber, especially a young one with so much room to grow like Kuzma. While Magic Johnson believes James will have the biggest impact on Ingram, there is no doubt that Kuzma will benefit greatly from being around James as well.

All three are already working out together at the Lakers practice facility, so James’ impact is surely already being felt amongst the Lakers young stars. Developing chemistry will be crucial to the Lakers’ success this season.

There will be a lot of pressure on Kuzma this season to build on his impressive rookie season. There is no doubt he is putting in all of the necessary work to get better, but the excitement of playing with a legend like LeBron, and everything he will learn from him, will only make him even better.

