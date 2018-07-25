Kyle Kuzma Believes LeBron James Is ‘Perfect Fit’ With Young Lakers

LeBron James has made the NBA Finals eight consecutive seasons, but many believe that is in danger now that he has signed the Los Angeles Lakers.

James teaming up with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball is intriguing, but doesn’t quite scream championship contender. Regardless, the Lakers will be a much improved team this season and the young players are excited to be able to team up with a player of James’ caliber.

Kuzma in particular believes it will be a ‘perfect fit.’ During an interview before the ESPY Awards Show, Kuzma spoke about the hunger that the young Lakers will bring in the partnership with James:

“I think it’s a perfect fit. We’re a group of hungry, young guys. For us, we’re looking at it like, LeBron has never played with guys of our hungriness and being young. It’s going to be exciting to learn from him and everything. … We’re out there, young, hungry, trying to make a name for ourselves and really trying to win. It’s going to be a great marriage, for sure.”

There is undoubtedly a lot of potential with this pairing. The Lakers have eyes on the summer of 2019 free agency, but with Kuzma, Ingram, Ball and Hart, there could be another potential superstar already on the roster.

And playing alongside James could break the ceiling off of their potential. Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson believes Ingram could is in line to benefit most from being around the 14-time All-Star.

The desire and work ethic of this young Lakers core is something that has never been questioned as they continually have shown the willingness to work hard and improve their game. Whether or not they are a true title contender remains to be seen, but their hunger is something that should appeal to James and could very well make this partnership work.

