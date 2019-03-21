Kobe Bryant Would Have Wanted To Play For Knicks If Not With Lakers

Kobe Bryant Would Have Wanted To Play For Knicks If Not With...

It has been nearly three seasons since Kobe Bryant played his final game for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he still remains involved with the game of basketball.

Highlighted by coaching his second daughter’s team, Bryant recently traveled to China to promote the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup draw.

As the 40-year-old continues to elevate the sport in his retirement, he is also focused on Granity Studios and is currently promoting “The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.”

While Bryant wants to be known as a writer and producer at this stage of his career, he reflected on his future Hall-of-Fame career and was asked what team he would have wanted to play for if not with the Lakers, which he revealed to be the Knicks, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic:

Since New York and Los Angeles are the two biggest markets, it is not a surprising answer by Bryant. During his 20 seasons, one of his greatest performances came at Madison Square Garden when he scored 61 points during the 2008-09 NBA season.

As Bryant continues to thrive, his former team will miss the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. While president Jeanie Buss has tried to get him involved with the Lakers, he seems more comfortable providing advice from the outside.