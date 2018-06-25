Kobe Bryant Impressed By Work Ethic Of Kyrie Irving And Russell Westbrook, Among Others

Kobe Bryant is well-remembered for a lot of things throughout his illustrious career, but one of the things he is most known for is his ridiculous work ethic. He was maniacal when it came to going to the gym and improving and would return every year with new wrinkles in his game.

Being around the NBA for as long as he has, Bryant has also had the chance to witness and work with all of the game’s biggest stars of today and he has been impressed by the work ethic of a number of them.

During a recent appearance on “The HoopsHype Podcast with Alex Kennedy,” Bryant spoke about which players possess that insane work ethic, mentioning the likes of Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook among others:

“I think you see a lot of players that are playing today, have that work ethic. Kyrie, James, Russell, these guys really get in the gym and spend a lot of time in there. KD, LeBron, obviously. It’s something that they do over a period of time. For young players out there, for example, it’s not good enough to go out there and work really, really hard for like two months. It’s more important to work really hard over the course of 10 years and be consistent about that. You have players that are out there today that have certainly done that.”

Kobe has spoken glowingly about these players and their work ethic before, so these names should come as no surprise. Irving himself has often spoke about Bryant and the influence he’s had on him.

Players like Irving, Westbrook, Kevin Durant and LeBron James are among the best in the league and they wouldn’t be able to reach that level without putting in the work necessary.

The Lakers believe they have a couple of young players who possess that level of work ethic as players like Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram have been hard at work this offseason in hopes of getting themselves to that Kobe-level of player.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.